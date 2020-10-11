Born on October 11, 1993, Hardik Pandya is one of the most prolific all-rounders of the Indian cricket team. He came into limelight in 2015 of the IPL where he scored a quickfire 21 runs off eight balls and grabbed three important catches to help Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians went on to win the game by six wickets and was awarded the man of the match. He has also played a vital role in helping the Indian team clinch a win during the most difficult situations. Now as Pandya turns 27, let’s have a look at seven best pictures of the Indian all-rounder which would make your day. Hardik Pandya Survives Jofra Archer's Beamer But Suryakumar Yadav Hit With Bouncer During MI vs RR IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

His Instagram feed is full of pictures which has a few of them in the Mumbai Indians jersey. Hardik Pandya has also grabbed headlines for his quirky style which has also grabbed the attention of the netizens. However, his recent pictures with his new-born had also gone viral on social media. Now, let's gave a look at the pictures of the Indian all-rounder below:

View this post on Instagram At it 🤞 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Sep 17, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

From a photoshoot

View this post on Instagram 🎤 drop A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Sep 14, 2020 at 1:08am PDT

With family:

View this post on Instagram 3 Musketeers ❤️ @natasastankovic__ we missed you A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Sep 7, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

With MS Dhoni

With his son

View this post on Instagram The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

Couple goals

Last one

If you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite pictures of the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder, do feel free to weigh in the comments section. We wish Hardik Pandya a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).