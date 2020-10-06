Indian Premier League is arguably the most exciting cricketing competition in the world as there are loads of things happening in every single over. But very few overs are as eventful as the one Jofra Archer bowled in the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash on October 6, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the 19th over of MI’s innings, troubled both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav with some nasty deliveries. MI vs RR IPL 2020 Updates.

In his last over if the match, Jofra Archer nearly took Hardik Pandya’s head with a beamer and couple of deliveries later floored Suryakumar Yadav with a will-directed bouncer. Hardik somehow saved himself as the ball slipped from the Englishman’s hands giving MI four byes whole Suryakumar wasn’t as fortunate as the bouncer knocked out the Mumbai batsman.

Beamer to Pandya

Bouncer to Suryakumar

That's a Nasty one from Jofra Archer for Surya Kumar Yadav Hope he is Ok | #IPL2020 | #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/4WfCu3zust — Mᴀᴛʜᴀɴ Wʀɪᴛᴇs (@Cric_life59) October 6, 2020

MI team physio’s attended Suryakumar Yadav as a part of a mandatory concussion protocol. The Mumbai batsman continued batting a just a delivery after the incident, slammed Jofra Archer for a brilliant six over cordon. Yadav scored 79 runs in the game, his highest IPL score, powering Mumbai to a score of 193/4.

Mumbai Indians started the game well but lost their way after losing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan on consecutive deliveries with Krunal Pandya struggling to time the ball. However, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, put the record champions in driving seat once again, scoring 51 runs in the last three overs.

After electing to bat first, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock stitched up a quick-fire 49-run stand. Rajasthan bowlers struggled in the game as apart from Shreyas Gopal none of the other were able to stop MI from scoring freely

