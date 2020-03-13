Happy Birthday Neil Wagner: Best Bowling Performances By New Zealand's Test Specialist

Neil Wagner (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner celebrates his 34th birthday today (March 13, 2020). Wagner is one of the most successful bowlers for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game. The pacer is a workhorse on the field and has an uncanny ability to change the tide of the game when his team looks out of it. Neil Wagner is a specialist for the New Zealand cricket team in the longest format of the game so in this article, we take a look at some of the best performances by Neil Wagner in Tests. Neil Wagner Becomes Second Fastest New Zealand Bowler to Pick 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat in AUS vs NZ 2nd Test 2019.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Neil Wagner made his Test debut for New Zealand on July 25, 2012, against West Indies. Since his debut, Wagner has been a mainstay in the Kiwis squad and is one of the most important players in the team. In the longest format of the game, he bowls long spells with the older ball, relying on his short deliveries and discipline to pick up wickets even on the wickets that offer very little for a fast bowler. Neil Wagner has 206 wickets in 48 Test matches and in December 2019 became the second-fastest New Zealander to take 200 wickets in the longest format.

4/83 vs Australia

A match in which New Zealand were completely outplayed by the hoists Neil Wagner kept on fighting and produced one of the spells of his career. Wagner created a personal record as he became the second-fastest Kiwi to 200 Test wicket after dismissing Steve Smith. He showed a lot of character in the game but was unable to keep his side from losing.

7/39 vs West Indies

Neil Wagner was relentless in the first Test against West Indies in December 2017 as he produced his best figures in the longest format. Wagner ran through the opening order leaving the Caribbean side 6/97. He picked up the seven wickets in just 14 overs as West Indies were bowled out for 134 in the first innings and eventually losing the game by an innings and 67 runs.

6/106 vs Australia

This was Neil Wagner’s second five-wicket haul in Test as he bowled his heart out on a flat pitch at Christchurch. Australia were in cruise control during the game as Joe Burns and Steve Smith had scored centuries respectively but Wagner dismissed both giving Kiwis a route back into the game. Wagner took four of the last six wickets as Australia lost those wickets in 67 runs.