New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Scorecard: In Match 31 of the T20 World Cup 2026, Canada won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match began with a surprise for the Black Caps as stand-in captain Daryl Mitchell took the toss in place of Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out due to a stomach bug. New Zealand also handed a T20 World Cup debut to Cole McConchie, while Kyle Jamieson replaced Lockie Ferguson, who returned home for the birth of his first child. New Zealand vs Canada Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 31.

Canada’s openers, Dilpreet Bajwa and Yuvraj Samra, provided a resilient and aggressive start against the New Zealand pace attack. Exploiting a true morning surface before the typical Chennai spin began to take hold, the duo propelled Canada to 50/0 within the first six overs of the powerplay. Samra was particularly impressive, striking back-to-back boundaries off Matt Henry, while Bajwa kept the scoreboard ticking with confident drives over the cover region. You can check New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Scorecard here.

For New Zealand, this fixture serves as a critical gateway to the Super 8 stage; a victory today would see them join South Africa as the second team to qualify from Group D. Conversely, Canada is fighting to keep their tournament alive, knowing that a defeat would lead to their mathematical elimination. As the match progresses into the middle overs, the Kiwis will look to their spin-heavy bowling unit to regain control on a surface expected to offer increasing turn.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).