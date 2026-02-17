New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to Chennai today, Tuesday, 17 February, for a critical Group D fixture between New Zealand and Canada. For Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps, the equation is simple: a victory at the spin-friendly M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will officially confirm their qualification for the Super 8 stage, joining the likes of India and South Africa. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.
Canada, appearing in their first-ever T20 World Cup, enter the contest as significant underdogs. Despite showing glimpses of resilience in their earlier fixtures, they face a daunting task against a New Zealand side well-versed in subcontinental conditions.
Where to Watch New Zealand vs Canada Live Streaming and Telecast
Fans can access live coverage of Match 31 through several official broadcast partners:
In New Zealand
-
Television: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.
-
Digital: Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Sky is also offering a Hindi commentary feed for select matches during the tournament.
In Canada and the USA
-
Television/Digital: Willow TV is the exclusive home of the T20 World Cup in North America. Fans can watch via the Willow app or website.
-
Additional Platforms: The match is also available via Amazon Prime Video, FloSports, and Triller in these regions. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
In India
-
Television: Live coverage is available on the Star Sports Network in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).
-
Digital: Live streaming is provided by JioHotstar (app and website).
In the United Kingdom
-
Television: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will telecast the match live.
-
Digital: Streaming is available via the Sky Go app or with a NOW Sports Membership.
New Zealand will be without pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson, who has returned home on paternal leave. With the Chennai pitch traditionally offering significant turn, the Black Caps are expected to rely heavily on the spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.
Canada will look to their experienced top order, including Navneet Dhaliwal, to weather the early powerplay. While their chances of progression are mathematically slim, a strong performance against a top-tier nation would mark a successful conclusion to their maiden World Cup campaign.
