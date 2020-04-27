Harbhajan Singh a Better Off-Spinner Than Ravichandran Ashwin, Feels Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 27: Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah believes both M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are at par when it comes to finishing a cricket game and that's why picking the better middle-order batsman between the two is like choosing who is better between a mother and a father.

"I cannot pick one, choosing between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni is like choosing between mum and dad," Bumrah said while responding to Yuvraj during an Instagram Live. " I have seen you both winning so many games for India. So, it's really a difficult question." Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers to Auction Bats, Gloves and Other Items From Their Record 229 Runs Partnership During RCB vs Gujarat Lions Clash in IPL 2016.

During the session on Sunday evening, the former India all-rounder also asked Bumrah to name who the better batsmen is between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

But the current Indian pacer also also dodged this question by saying that he does not have much experience in the game to answer. However, after much insistence, he picked Tendulkar. "Everyone is a fan of Sachin paaji. So, I will pick him."

Yuvraj, India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup hero, also asked Bumrah to pick the better off-spinner between Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin. "I have been playing with Ashwin. But, I have watched Harbhajan since childhood and also played with him. So, I will pick him," said Bumrah.

Ashwin, 33, has so far played 71 Tests, 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is in which he has scalped 365, 150 and 52 wickets respectively. Harbhajan, on the other hand, has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he has picked 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.

During the conversation, Bumrah also said common belief that he burst onto the scene from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a "myth", stressing on his domestic performances as being the key reason for his promotion to the top level and why budding cricketers need to respect that.