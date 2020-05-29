Harbhajan Singh Slams ‘Power Hungry’ China After No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Country, Alleges 'This Was Their Plan'

File picture of Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 crisis has brought the world to a standstill and it’s China who is blamed by a lot many countries for the outspread of the deadly disease. Most of the counties around the globe have imposed a lockdown. Now, China has not reported any new cases of the COVID-19 and the news was obviously carried on one of the websites. This has irked Harbhajan Singh and he has slammed power-hungry China via a tweet on social media. Harbhajan Singh who is known to speak his mind fearlessly took to social media and wrote that this was their plan. Harbhajan Singh Hits Back at Trolls After Being Slammed for Supporting Shahid Afridi, Says ‘Spread Love, Not Hate or Virus’.

In his tweet, Bhajji also said that while the whole world suffers, China is happily making PPE kits and masks. About 5.8 million people across the globe have been affected due to the menace of the virus. The deadly disease has claimed the lives of 362,127 people in the world. Now, let’s have a look at Harbhajan Singh's tweet below:

This is what the plan was.. spread this corona virus in the whole world.. while everyone suffer with this they sit happy and watching..making PPE kits,mask etc for the whole world and making their economy powerful 😡😡 #powerhungry https://t.co/JYKsa6pzBO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2020

Prior to this, the Turbanator had been in the news for making donations to Pakistani cricket Shahid Afridi in order to help the people suffering from coronavirus. He had also urged the netizens to donate for the cause. But the moment Shahid Afridi spoken against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made unacceptable remarks on Kashmir, Bhajji swore to never be in touch with Afridi. He also said that he donated to Afridi's foundation on a humanitarian basis.