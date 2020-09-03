Harbhajan Singh is yet to take off to UAE for IPL 2020 as he stayed back in India due to personal reasons. Now, here’s another update that might upset the Chennai Super Kings fans furthermore as Bhajji’s participation in the IPL 2020 is uncertain. Bhajji had been an absentee alongside Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja who also stayed away from a week-long camp which was held in Chennai. MS Dhoni and team arrived in UEA on August 21, 2020, and had undergone a week-long quarantine. It is widely reported that the uncertainty is due to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus. Chennai Super Kings Remain Tight-Lipped About Vice-Captaincy After Suresh Raina Pulls Out of IPL 2020.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also said that Bhajji would let the team know about his availability in the next few days. This could be one of the biggest jolts for the team especially after Suresh Raina pulled away from IPL 2020 abruptly from the tournament. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings said that the left-hander would be unavailable for the tournament. He also squashed the rumours of a rift between Chennai Super Kings and the left-hander. It was said that Raina left the tournament after being upset with the team for not providing him with a hotel room with a balcony.

Post this, N Srinivasan, the owner of Chennai Super Kings said that the former Indian player acted as prima donna and success had gotten into his head. However, there came a clarification from the CSK owner that his statement was taken out of context. Raina, on the other hand, said that a father can scold his son and with this put a full stop on the rumours of a rift.

