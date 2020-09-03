Ever since Suresh Raina has pulled out from IPL 2020, the fans are not only disappointed but also have been wondering about who will fill up the shoes of the vice-captain. A fan took to social media and asked the official handle of the Chennai Super Kings about who will be handling the reins of vice-captaincy in the absence of Raina. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings responded to the tweet but remained tight-lipped and avoided giving out names. So here’s what happened exactly. Since Suresh Raina has pulled out of the IPL 2020 and has returned to India, a Chennai Super Kings fan took to social media and asked on who will be the vice-captain for the upcoming season. Suresh Raina Reacts to CSK Owner N Srinivasan’s Statement, Says ‘A Father Scold His Son’.

Chennai Super Kings obviously noticed the tweet and responded to the post saying, "Wise captain irukke bayam yen?" which means they have a wise captain so they don't need to fear. Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and the official account of the Chennai Super Kings tweeted about the same to let their fans know about the update. Back then they said that Raina would be unavailable for the entire season. For now, check out the tweet by Chennai Super Kings below:

Wise captain irukke bayam yen? 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 2, 2020

After Suresh Raina reached India, he hinted that he could make a comeback in the IPL 2020. However, team owner N Srinivasan said that Raina's comeback does not depend on him and it would be left upon the decision of MS Dhoni and CSK CEO.

