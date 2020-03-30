Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal Play Cricket at Home Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Play Cricket at Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing events all around the world came to a halt and thus, players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. However, Hardik Pandya and his family found out a way to play their favourite game indoors. Recently, Krunal Pandya took to his official Instagram page and shared a video in which the two all-rounders were seen playing cricket inside their home. Along with that, Krunal and Hardik also shared great awareness by washing their hands with sanitizer and urged their fans to take all the precautions and safety measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hardik Pandya Enjoys Workout Session With Family.

“We can have fun indoors too, Please stay home and be safe everyone,” read the caption of the video clip shared by the senior Pandya on the micro-blogging website. In the clip, Krunal was batting while Hardik had the ball in hand. Well, they were certainly not able to open their hands freely due to the limited space. However, the two stars were certainly entertained by playing their favourite game and set a great example in front of their fans too. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video.

Watch Video:

Hardik, who was out of action since September last year, made a scintillating comeback in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 in which the dasher scored two centuries and announced his return in style. He was selected in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, the tour was called off due to the pandemic.

Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala T20 tournament was also postponed due to the outbreak and dark clouds of cancellation are still looming over IPL 2020.