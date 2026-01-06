Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya captured the spotlight at a gala event on Monday evening when he was seen introducing his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The interaction took place during the "United in Triumph" event hosted by the Reliance Foundation, which honored India's recent World Cup victories across men's, women's, and blind cricket categories. Hardik Pandya, Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Attend 'United in Triumph' Initiative By Reliance Foundation Felicitating India Men's, Women's and Blind Women's Cricket Team (Watch Video).

The moment, captured in an "inside" video that quickly surfaced on social media, shows Pandya sharing a warm embrace with Bachchan before turning to introduce Sharma. The gesture has been widely praised by fans as a significant milestone in the couple's relationship.

A Viral Introduction

In the widely circulated clip, Pandya appears relaxed as he speaks with Bachchan, who greets the couple with his trademark warmth. Mahieka Sharma is seen shaking hands with the "Shehenshah" of Bollywood, looking visibly moved by the encounter.

Netizens were quick to react to the video, with many noting the respect and "class" displayed during the meeting. Observers highlighted that introducing a partner to a figure as iconic as Amitabh Bachchan at a prestigious event reflects a high level of seriousness and confidence in the relationship.

Twinning in Black on the Red Carpet

The couple made a coordinated entrance at the Mumbai venue, opting for a sleek, matching aesthetic. Hardik Pandya wore a tailored black suit, while Mahieka Sharma complemented him in an elegant black dress.

The appearance marks one of their most prominent public outings since they officially confirmed their relationship in October 2025. This formal debut as a couple follows a series of joint appearances, including a recent New Year’s celebration that featured Sharma sharing a video call with Pandya’s mother, Nalini.

Background on Mahieka Sharma

Mahieka Sharma, 24, is an established model and yoga instructor who has recently become a frequent presence by Pandya’s side. Originally from Delhi, she is a graduate in Economics and Finance and has previously won "Model of the Year" at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Her relationship with Pandya became public following his separation from actress Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Pandya has since described Sharma as one of his "Big 3" priorities, alongside his son, Agastya, and his cricket career.

Professional Comeback on the Horizon

While his personal life continues to draw media attention, Pandya is also preparing for a return to the cricket field. Currently on a break from the ODI circuit, the all-rounder is expected to lead the Indian squad in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026. India Men's, Women's and Blind Women's Cricket Team Get Felicitated by Reliance Foundation in Mumbai; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC Among Attendees (Watch Video).

The "United in Triumph" event served as a celebration for several historic wins, including the Men's T20 World Cup (2024), the Women's World Cup (2025), and the T20 World Cup win by the Indian Blind Women's team.

