Hardik Pandya Enjoys Workout Session With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic, Brother Krunal and Sister-in-Law Pankhuri Sharma Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Picture)

Hardik Pandya Enjoys Workout Session With His Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the sporting events all around the world coming to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak, many sports stars got a breather from their busy schedule and are enjoying their stay at home. India's swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya is certainly one of those cricketers who is enjoying a gala time in quarantine picture is a proof of that. Taking to the picture-sharing website, the junior Pandya shared an adorable picture with fiancee Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma after a gym session. It seems like the four enjoyed a great workout session and the snap will certainly give you family goals in the time of lockdown. Hardik Pandya Flaunts Rolex Daytona 18-Carat Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 Watch.

“What a fun session with my babies,” read the caption of the adorable picture shared by the hard-hitting all-rounder on Instagram. The 26-year old certainly has a flamboyant personality as he never shies from expressing his love for his close ones. Meanwhile, let's look at the snap shared by Hardik Pandya.

View Picture:

Pandya's last international game came way back in September 2019 after which he underwent a back surgery and was out of action for nearly six months. Nevertheless, he made a fantastic return in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 where he scored two magnificent centuries. Amid that, he was also drafted into the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, the tour was called off due to the coronavirus crisis and it seems like the fans have to wait for quite some more time in order to see the all-rounder in the Indian colours.