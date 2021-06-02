For the first time since 2015, New Zealand tour to England for Test series. The teams will battle it out in a two-match Test series, starting June 02. While England will be looking to set the ball rolling for their home season, New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21 final against India which takes place from June 18 onwards. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch ENG v NZ live streaming online and live TV telecast of 1st Test 2021 can scroll down below for compete details. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, 1st Test 2021.

Though England will be without some of its to players but the hosts still have enough firepower. Main attraction for the hosts is the availability of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are unavailable due to injury concerns and others who took part in the IPL 2021 won’t take part in the Test series.

On Which TV Channel England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 is scheduled to start on June 2, 2021, and will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Sony Network has the official broadcasting rights of the series and will telecast the game live on Sony SIX SD and HD channels.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Sony Liv

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of the New Zealand tour of England 2021, the ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2021 will be streamed live on the OTT platform Sony LIV. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to catch the live streaming of England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).