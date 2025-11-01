In a low-scoring encounter, the hosts New Zealand national cricket team prevailed over England national cricket team by 2 wickets to win the NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 as the Blackcaps completed a 3-0 One-Day International series whitewash over the Three Lions. Blair Tickner starred for the homeside with an all-round show, first claiming a career-best four-wicket haul, and then scoring a match-winning 18 off 20. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Rachin Ravindra Scores Half-Century As New Zealand Take Unassailable 2–0 Lead in ODI Series Against England.

Chasing 223, New Zealand started solidly with openers providing a 78-run stand, before Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra lost their wickets on 34 and 46, respectively. Fans can also read the full England Cricket Team Vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Daryl Mitchell kept one end of the pitch guarded as other batters tumbled.

Mitchell departed for a solid 44 off 68 to Sam Curran, which led to the star of the night for New Zealand, Tickner, coming out to bat, with New Zealand on the brink of a victory. Harry Brook Slams Sensational 82-Ball Hundred For England, Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

The pacer proved his mettle with the bat, scoring a crucial 18 off balls, to help the Blackcaps cross the finish line with two wickets to spare. Jamie Overton and Sam Curran were the standout bowlers for England, claiming two wickets apiece.

Batting first, England were once again off to a horrendous start, losing five wickets under 45 runs, with Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy doing most of the damage. Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse scored 68 and 36, respectively, to help England cross the 200-run mark. Tickner starred with four wickets, while Duffy claimed three-fer.

This is the second time New Zealand have swept an ODI series 3-0 against England in their history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Blackcaps). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

