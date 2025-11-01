New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: New Zealand and England will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series. The Black Caps have been thoroughly dominant, winning both the NZ vs ENG ODIs so far and would have their sights firmly set on a whitewash. Mitchell Santner and his men have shown why they are the second-ranked team in ICC ODI rankings and a 3-0 clean sweep against England would be a massive confidence-booster for the Kiwis. England, on the other hand, would be more than desperate to bounce back and avoid a whitewash. This is the last match of this tour and England would look to sign off on a high. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Rachin Ravindra Scores Half-Century As New Zealand Take Unassailable 2–0 Lead in ODI Series Against England.

Batting has been England's Achilles heel in the NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series. Harry Brook and his team have failed to score even 250 in both matches so far, being bowled out for 223 and 175 respectively. England have not had any answer to the New Zealand bowlers, unable to counter them in pace-friendly conditions. For England to secure a consolation victory, it goes without saying that they need to have a much-improved effort with the bat. New Zealand, on the other hand, would look to keep doing what they have been doing thus far. They have been dominant in every facet of the game and will aim at carrying on in the same way. NZ vs ENG 2025: New Zealand Pacer Kristen Clarke Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up, To Replace Injured Matt Henry.

NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Date Saturday, November 1 Time 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Sky Stadium, Wellington Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 is on Saturday, November 1. The NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs ENG white-ball series 2025. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Harry Brook ‘Disappointed’ With Series Loss to New Zealand, Rues England’s Batting Display.

How to Watch NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs England 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match pass or a tour pass. England are 0-2 down and New Zealand will most likely clinch a series whitewash.

