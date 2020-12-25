After the first Test, India and Australia will battle it out in the second game of the four-match series. Australia lead the series after having won the first Test by eight wickets. It was a humiliating defeat for India as they were bowled out for just 36 runs in their second innings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS live streaming online and on which channel the ODI match will be telecast live, you can continue reading. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Preview.

India have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test and have made four changes. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj are set to make their Test debuts. India have also added Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to the playing XI. Ajinkya Rahane will captain the side in absence of Virat Kohli who has left Australia to be with his wife for their first child. Australia are likely to field an unchanged side. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will not telecast the match live on DD Free Dish or any DTT platform.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

