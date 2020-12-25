Stakes will be too high as India will take on Australia in the second Test of the four-match series. The Boxing Day Clash gets underway on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Tim Paine’s men must be high on confidence after their comprehensive eight-wicket triumph in the first Day-Night and will aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. On the other hand, India – who were restricted to their lowest Test score (36) in Adelaide – have many challenges to overcome, and many aren’t backing them to redeem themselves. Meanwhile, here you will find all the key players you must pick in their Dream11 fantasy teams XI for IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

With expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami not participating in remaining fixtures, the visitors are dented heavily. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian troop in Kohli’s absence, and he has big boots to fill. As India have announced their playing XI, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their respective Test debuts in MCG while Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are the other two inclusions. On the other hand, Australia are likely to retain their winning combination as David Warner, and Sean Abbott are yet to join the team. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the players who deserve a place in your fantasy team. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Preview.

Steve Smith

Although the former Aussie skipper could score only one run the first Test, one must not forget that he’s still the top-ranked Test batsman in the world. With the red-cherry being used, batsmen’s challenge will be relatively easier in Melbourne, and one can expect Smith to fire in the Boxing-Day clash. Hence, he deserves a place in your fantasy team.

Pat Cummins

Along with the number one Test batsman, Australia also have the services of top-ranked Test bowler in the form of Pat Cummins. The right-arm speedster breathed fire with the ball in the Pink-Ball game and will like to extend his good form. Notably, Cummins bagged a five-fer against India at MCG in the 2018-19 Test series, and the record will boost his confidence even more.

Josh Hazlewood

Although all the Aussie bowlers were impressive in the Day-Night Test, Hazlewood was the only one to take a five-wicket haul. The veteran pacer made the ball talk in Adelaide as most of the Indian batsmen couldn’t read him. With Kohli not taking part in MCG contest, India’s batting line-up looks quite fragile, and Hazlewood would be raring to take the field.

Ravi Ashwin

To everyone surprise, R Ashwin was India’s stand-out bowler in the Day-Night Test at MCG – scalping five wickets in two innings. As the red ball is expected to give more assistance to the spinners, Ashwin can be a headache for the home team from the third day onwards. Not to forget, the 34-year-old can earn you points by scoring runs with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is the another must pick in your fantasy team as he looked in great touch in the previous clash. He just didn’t swing the ball both ways but also used bounce on the track to perfection. Bumrah also scalped a five-wicket haul in his last Test assignment in Melbourne, and he won’t mind replicating his heroics.

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Paine (AUS), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).