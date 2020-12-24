India and Australia meet in the second Test of the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia lead the series by 1-0 after having won the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval by eight wickets. It was a superb performance by Australian bowlers as they bundled out India for just 36 runs. The Test finished inside just three days. The visitors will now be looking to bounce back while hosts will be hoping to make it 2-0. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020.

India will be without their captain Virat Kohli as he has travelled home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the visitors who will be without fast-bowler Mohammed Shami as well. Australia, on the other hand, continue to be without opening batsman David Warner.

IND vs AUS Tests Head-to-Head

India and Australia have faced each other 99 times in Tests. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 43 wins, while India have won 28 of those. 27 matches have ended in draw while one Test finished as a tie. Out of the 99 Tests between these two teams, 49 have been played in Australia. Apparently, home team has won 30 matches while India just seven Tests. 12 Test matches between these two teams in Australia have ended in draw.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Key Players

With Kohli unavailable, Cheteshwar Pujara carries the load in batting department. And apart from him, Ravi Ashwin will hold the key for India in this Boxing Day Test. In Australian camp, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon will be the key players to watch out for. Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill Sweat It Out in Nets, Expected to be Named in Playing XI.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Mini Battles

Josh Hazlewood rattled Indian batting line-up in the first Test and he will be keen to emulate his performance. Pujara will be one of his key targets and it will interesting to see how he goes against him. In another mini-battle, Steve Smith will be up against Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Venue

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Limited number of crowd will be allowed inside the stadium.

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test 2020 Preview

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Match Timings

The second game of the series between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:30 am local time. It is going to be an early start for Indian viewers.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks hold the official broadcasting rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari/Ravindra Jadeja (if fit), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Australia Likely Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

