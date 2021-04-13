Today we have Kolkata Knight Riders who are having a face-off with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. This is the second game for both teams and they walk into the fixture with contrasting results. The Kolkata Knight Riders have won their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The Orange Army registered a narrow win of 10 runs and thus had a winning start to the 14th edition of the IPL. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, live up to the reputation of a slow starter as they lost the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit Sharma's men have a slight concern with Hardik Pandya as he looks down with shoulder injury. He missed out on the nets session and the management of the Mumbai Indians said that he will start bowling soon.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Live Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 13 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the KKR vs MI match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the KKR vs MI game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. The fans can also set their favourite language on the Disney+Hotstar app.

