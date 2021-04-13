Defending champions and five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will look to return to winning when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of IPL 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 13 (Tuesday). Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai were beaten off the last ball in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, making it nine consecutive seasons they have now lost the first match. Eoin Morgan’s men, in contrast, started their season with a 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) match should scroll down for all relevant information. KKR vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 5.

While Mumbai have lost the opening match for nine consecutive seasons, they have also won their second game in four of the last five seasons. Three of those four wins came against KKR, who have a bland record against Mumbai Indians. In 27 meetings between these two teams in IPL history, Mumbai have won 21 matches, including nine of the last 10 games. Kolkata’s last win against Mumbai came in 2019 since then they have played the five-winner IPL winners thrice and loss all three times. KKR vs MI, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Clash at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 5 on Star Sports TV Channels

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) match live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 Live Score

KKR vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 5 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India can watch the Live streaming online of KKR vs MI match on Disney+Hotstar. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

