The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall bring to you free live telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad step into the game with a similar fortune as the two have ended up being on the losing side. Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Mumbai Indians by 49 runs whereas David Warner ended up being on the losing side by 10 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has welcomed Jason Holder who has replaced injured Mitchell Marsh. The battle between Pat Cummins and David Warner will be quite an interesting one. Talking about their last five encounters, David Warner’s team hold a have a slight over Dinesh Karthik’s men. The team has a 3-2 lead over KKR. Even during the IPL 2019, both the teams have won their respective home games. So one cannot actually pick the favourites. SRH’s middle order would be in focus right now. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KRR vs SRH game for its online fans in India.

Talking about the points table, since the two have not won a single game in the IPL 2020, since the two have not won a single game in the tournament, their score remains zero. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).