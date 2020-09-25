After losing their first match against Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik’s men Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders lost the last game by 49 runs and thus would be looking to make a comeback. Meanwhile, SRH lost their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. David Warner's men too would be looking forward to making a good comeback. Last year when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2019, both happened to win the home games and remained at par with each other. The Sheikh Al Zayed will be hosting the T20 games and in this article, we shall bring to you the weather forecast and the pitch report of the game. The weather in Abu Dhabi will be warm throughout the match as the two teams battle out with each other. SRH IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The weather will be sunny at the start of the match at 35 degrees Celcius at 6.00 pm local time. The temperature will come down by a degree with each passing hour. However, after 9.00 pm the temperature will be stable. Moonlight will be hazy. There would be a bit of dew so the teams will play their strategies accordingly. Now, let's have a look at the weather report by Accuweather.

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The deck of Abu Dhabi has a history of being slow, thus the spinners will play a vital role in the game. The dew as mentioned above will also play an important role in the game.

