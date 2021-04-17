Mumbai Indians will eye a second successive win in IPL 2021 when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of Indian Premier League season 14. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 17 (Saturday). Mumbai Indians, the defending champions and five-time winners beat, beat Kolkata Knight Riders to record their maiden win in IPL 2021 after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both of their matches in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the MI vs SRH match live telecast and free live streaming online can scroll down for all details. MI vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 9.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match of IPL 2021 and then followed it with a six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH have lost both of their games batting first. Mumbai Indians also started their season with a defeat but bounce back with a 10-run win over KKR, against whom they defended 152 runs. The five-time IPL winners were beaten in the last meeting between these two teams. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

MI vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 17 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the MI vs SRH IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

