Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match nine. Mumbai Indians faced a defeat in their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are winless in the IPL 2021 and have lost both their matches. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 match 9. Will Kane Williamson Come Back in Sunrisers Hyderabad Line-Up for Mumbai Indians Clash?

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 16 times. Mumbai have won seven times while Sunrisers have emerged victorious eight times. One game between these two sides ended in a tie and it was MI who won the Super Over.

MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 9, Key Players

Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to their captain Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult. In SRH camp, all eyes will be on Rashid Khan and skipper David Warner. MI vs SRH, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Clash at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 9, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner and T Natarajan vs Suryakumar Yadav are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

MI vs SRH IPL 2021, Match 9 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs SRH PL 2021 match 9 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The MI vs SRH match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

MI vs SRH IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton De Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Wridhimann Saha (WK), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

