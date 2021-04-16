Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 team standing as they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 17). David Warner’s orange army made a dismal start to their campaign, losing their first two games narrowly. On the other hand, the five-time champions also lost the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but bounced back with a brilliant 10-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MI vs SRH clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

The failure of SRH’s batting order has led to their side’s downfall in the first two games. While skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have shown intent, other batters have failed terribly. Although Manish Pandey got runs in previous clashes, his defensive approach hasn’t profited his side. However, the bowling line-up looks potent as ever, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan in ranks. Virender Sehwag Takes a Sly Dig at Manish Pandey After SRH’s 10-Run Loss Against KKR in IPL 2021.

On the other hand, Mumbai’s batting line-up hasn’t done great either. In the first two games, MI’s middle-order suffered shocking collapses, with big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard being far away from their A-game. Nevertheless, their bowlers have continued to impress, and SRH batsmen should beware of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 team should be Ishan Kishan (MI) and Quinton de Kock (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be David Warner (SRH) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Abdul Samad (SRH) and Manish Pandey (SRH).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The lone all-rounder for your MI vs SRH IPL 2021 fantasy team should be Hardik Pandya (MI)

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rashid Khan (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Rahul Chahar (SRH).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), David Warner (SRH) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Abdul Samad (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rashid Khan (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rahul Chahar (SRH).

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy side whereas Rashid Khan (SRH) should occupy the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).