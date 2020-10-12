In an important clash in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Bangalore vs Kolkata holds importance for both the sides as things heat up in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out how to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on TV and online. RCB vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 28.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won some close games and as result of that they are on third place on the IPL 2020 points table. The Virat Kohli-led side, on the other hand, are on fourth place. The Bangalore-based franchise will be hoping to continue their winning momentum.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. This is the 28th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 12, 2020 (Monday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RCB vs KKR game for its online fans in India.

