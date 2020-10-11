In the match number 28 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face-off against each other. Both RCB and KKR are in good form and will be looking to perform with consistency. Bangalore have won three matches out of seven while Kolkata have won four matches. Meanwhile, check out all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL 2020 match. RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head

RCB and KKR have faced each other in 28 IPL matches. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with 14 wins while RCB have won just ten matches.

RCB vs KKR Key Players

Virat Kohli has returned to his form and holds key for RCB. Apart from him all eyes will be on AB de Villiers now in the RCB camp. In Knight Riders camp, Sunil Narine showed why he is important with the ball for team. He has been reported for suspect action but that won’t stop him from showcasing his skills. Shubman Gill is another key player in KKR team.

RCB vs KKR Mini-Battles

Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli and Chris Morris vs Shubman Gill are among the key battles to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 28 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 match 28 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB vs KKR Match Timings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match 28 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RCB vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR Probable Playing 11: Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).