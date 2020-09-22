Rajasthan Royals will aim to start Indian Premier League season 13 with a win when they face three-time winners and last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match of IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22 (Tuesday). CSK beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of IPL 2020 and will want to carry on that form against the 2008 IPL champions. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch and where to watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all details, including free live telecast, live streaming online on Hotstar, live score updates and all other information related to the match. RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Five Sixes Away From Joining Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma in Elite List.

RR will be without Jos Buttler for this match as the England wicketkeeper-batsman is currently in quarantine while Ben Stokes has still not travelled to UAE. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is, however, fit and ready to lead the team. For Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo could be still out with a knee problem. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will take place on September 22, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the RR vs CSK game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live for its online fans in India.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 21 times in IPL history and the MS Dhoni-led side lead the head-to-head records with 14 wins. Rajasthan Royals have won seven matches. RR will be hoping to record a win and cut short the gap when they play the RR vs CSK match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).