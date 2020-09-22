After defeating Mumbai Indians in the season opener of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings will like to carry their winning momentum against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22. The Men in Yellow must be high on confidence with their previous triumph and will start the encounter as favourites. All the eyes will be on MS Dhoni again as the CSK skipper played just two deliveries in the last game and couldn’t score a run. However, the 39-year-old has a great chance to reach an elusive feat against Steve Smith and CO. Dhoni is just five sixes away from completing 300 maximums in T20 cricket and has a great opportunity to achieve the milestone in the upcoming game. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson & Other Chennai Super Kings Players Chill Out at Shoot Session.

So far, only Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) have crossed the 300-sixes mark among Indians in T20 cricket, and Dhoni is set to join the elite list. However, clearing the ropes against RR will not a cakewalk for the Three-Time IPL champion. The likes of Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat are very well able to contain batsmen in the end overs. While, Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal will get even more lethal in the turning Sharjah track. However, Dhoni is known to defy the odds, and the dasher will like to make a statement in the upcoming game. RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2020 campaign without the services of Ben Stokes which is a massive blow for the side. Nevertheless, the likes of Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler have been in great form and will like to guide the Royals to a win. On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran will again have the onus to take CSK over the line.

