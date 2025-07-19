New Delhi, July 19: Ahead of the second ODI against England at Lord's, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami wants the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to sweep the 50-over series 3-0 after winning the opening encounter by four wickets in Southampton. The visiting side has already proved their potential by winning their first-ever T20I series against England by 4-2 last week. Ahead of their second ODI, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues had a video call with the former pacer from the Lord's and shared their memories of playing together at the venue. Toss in ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Delayed Due to Rain at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"So good to see you again. Guess where we are," Harmanpreet and Jemimah said in unison in a video posted by BCCI Women on X. "We miss you Jhulu di," Jemimah said. "Same here, I'm also missing you guys, I wish I was there watching this game from the stands," Jhulan replied.

Jemimah quickly responded, "Not watching but playing with us, Jhulu di" to which all of them shared a laugh. Continuing the conversation, India captain said, "We will miss your Lord's spell tomorrow." "I'm gonna miss you guys. It was a great memory. We won 3-0 for the first time in England. I hope you guys do that same. Repeat that same. You've got great momentum on your side," Jhulan said. ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for England Women vs India Women Match at Lord's.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues' Video Call With Jhulan Goswami

Flash🔙 🤝 Emotions 🤝 Final match Memories 🤝 Lord's Calling 📞 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur & Jemimah Rodrigues were missing someone badly so they decided to make a legendary call 📞 - by @jigsactin#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @JhulanG10 | @ImHarmanpreet | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/98Ffqxz2qU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2025

Goswami, regarded as one of India’s finest fast bowlers, brought the curtain down on her illustrious career at Lord’s in September 2022, taking two wickets in a victorious ODI against England to sweep the series 3-0 for the first time on English soil. With the momentum on India's side following their historic T20I series win and win in the opening ODI, the hopes of repeating 2022 heroics are very much achievable for the touring team. The second ODI is set to be played at Lord’s on Saturday.

