ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: The England women's national cricket team will host the India women's national cricket team in the second match of the three-match ODI series. The ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 will be held at the iconic Lord's on July 19. The second ODI between India and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, the Women in Blue secured a four-wicket win in the first ODI against England women. The second ODI will be a must-win game for the host, as a defeat at Lord's against the Indian women will cost them the three-match ODI series. India’s Pratika Rawal, England Cricket Team Fined for Breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct After 1st ODI.

Talking about the first ODI, England women made 258-6 after Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 83 runs. Davidson Richards played a crucial knock of 53 runs. With the ball, Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing, Deepti Sharma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 62 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 48 runs as the Indian women's cricket team chased down the 259-run target in 48.2 overs. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Dominant India Look To Seal Women’s ODI Series Against England.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W), Pratika Rawal (IND W)

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Kranti Goud (IND W)

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc)

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Alice Capsey (ENG W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Harleen Deol (IND W), Lauren Bell (ENG W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Shree Charani (IND W), Radha Yadav (IND W)

