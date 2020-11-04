The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently went down memory lane and recalled how the current cricket stars looked in their teenage days. Taking to Twitter, the apex cricket body shared a clip from the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2008 in which several cricket stars including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey can be seen introducing themselves. “Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions Which one’s your favourite?” ICC wrote while sharing the clip on the micro-blogging website. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were amazed by seeing the astonishing transformation of these cricket stars. Virat Kohli Photos & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy Birthday Kohli Greetings.

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, who had chubby cheeks at that time, are almost unrecognizable in the video while Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey are also looking different without beards. While introducing themselves, the then youngsters also revealed their favourite cricketers. Kohli took the name of former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs while Ravindra Jadeja went with Yuvraj Singh.

Watch Video:

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? 👦 Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions 📽️ Which one’s your favourite? 😄 pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

The clip also comprised the likes of Pakistan’s Imad Wasim and Ahmed Shehzad, West Indies duo Darren Bravo and Kieran Powell, South African duo Reeza Hendricks and Wayne Parnell, England’s James Taylor and Steven Finn and Australian pacer James Pattinson.

Meanwhile, cricket fever is very high among fans with the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 advancing to the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will meet in the first Qualifier on November 5. A day later (November 6), Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in Eliminator.

