Guwahati, October 3: England Women opened their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign in Guwahati with a statement win, sealing a thumping 10-wicket victory over South Africa with 215 balls to spare – their fourth-biggest win by balls remaining in World Cup history in the fourth match at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 5. Only their 243-ball victory against the Proteas in Cuttack in 2013 ranks higher. Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision vindicated almost immediately. Linsey Smith (3/7) was unplayable with the new ball, dismissing both openers – captain Laura Wolvaardt (5) caught and bowled and Tazmin Brits (5) bowled – inside her first two overs.

Lauren Bell (1/24) joined the party by cleaning up Sune Luus (2), before Smith struck again to remove Marizanne Kapp (4), reducing South Africa to 21/4. From there, the collapse was relentless. South Africa lost half their side for just 31 inside nine overs, and never recovered. Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta offered resistance with a gritty 22 off 36 balls, but she was the only batter to reach double figures in what became the Proteas’ second-lowest total in ODI World Cups.

Sophie Ecclestone (2/19), Charlie Dean (2/14), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5) chipped in as South Africa folded for 69 in just 20.4 overs. Their highest partnership was a mere 12 runs.

Chasing just 70, England’s openers Tammy Beaumont (21* off 35) and Amy Jones (40* off 50) ensured there were no nerves. They rotated strike smartly, punished the bad balls, and overhauled the target in the 15th over to complete a flawless performance. The win slots in among England’s most dominant World Cup victories: 243 balls remaining vs South Africa (2013), 231 vs India (1982), 207 vs Ireland (1988), 215 vs South Africa (2025), and 205 vs Trinidad & Tobago (1973).

ENG-W vs SA-W Brief scores:

South Africa Women 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22; Linsey Smith 3-7, Charlie Dean 2-14) lost to England Women 70 for no loss in 14.1 overs (Tammy Beaumont 21 not out, Amy Jones 40 not out) by 10 wickets

