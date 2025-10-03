The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is currently ongoing in India and it is the 13th edition of the tournament. This is the fourth time that India are hosting a Women's ODI World Cup tournament and it certainly promises to be a fascinating one. India and Sri Lanka are the joint-host nations of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and amid the excitement and thrill of cricket, a video has surfaced online which claims that England Women's National Cricket Team players covered their faces while taking a walk in India because of the smell of trash lying by the side of a road. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

The video, which is undated, went viral on social media on October 3, showing women covering their faces while walking by the side of a road littered with trash. Unable to bear the trash smell, the women in the video covered their faces. And as the video went viral, it invited a flurry of reactions from fans online who believed it to be from the sidelines of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. But the truth is very far from what is being claimed.

Undated Video Claims England Women's Cricket Team Members Covering Faces Due to Trash Smell on Indian Road

An England women's Cricketer visited Streets In india during World Cup and felt Disappointed due to trash Everywhere and a bad smell 💔 pic.twitter.com/2euJFOVkdz — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) October 3, 2025

Here's the Truth About Undated Video of 'England Women's Cricketers Covering Their Faces Due to Trash Smell'

The information given out by the undated video is not correct at all. In the viral video, the women who are covering their faces due to the trash smell are not from England! A closer look at the video (0:07 seconds to be intact) would show the word 'Kazakhstan' on the back of the garment worn by one of the women walking by the side of the road. The Kazakhstan flag is also partly seen on one of the kits worn by another woman in the viral video. Not only does it prove that the women in the viral video are from Kazakhstan and not England, it also goes on to show that this clip, as has been claimed by the user 'Honest_Cric_fan' who shared this, is not from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sana Mir Clarifies ‘Azad Kashmir’ Remark After Backlash, Says ‘It Was Meant To Highlight Challenges…’.

'Kazak' Written on Jersey Worn Claimed to Have Donned by England Women's Team Cricketers

Jersey showing 'Kazak' written on undated viral video (Photo credit: X @Honest_Cric_fan)

GrokAI, X's own AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered chatbot, also fact-checked the video and confirmed that the information could not be verified by using any reliable source.

GrokAI Fact Checks Undated Viral Video

The video shows people in blue jerseys (one labeled "KAZAK," likely Kazakhstan, not England) reacting to trash and smells on streets, with overlaid text making the claim. No reliable sources confirm it's England's women's team or tied to a World Cup in India. It appears… — Grok (@grok) October 3, 2025

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is an eight-team tournament and Kazakhstan isn't among them. India, Australia, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa are the eight participating teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Also, it could not be confirmed that the video is from India, although there isn't strong evidence to suggest it is not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).