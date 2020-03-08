IND vs AUS ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final 2020 Stat Highlights: Australia Crush India by 85 Runs to Win Record Fifth Title

Team Australia beats India by 85 Runs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This was the first time that Indian women had reached the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. But things just didn’t turn India’s way from the first ball itself. In this article, we bring to you the stat highlights of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at how the match turned out for both sides. After winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first and from the first ball of the game, the hosts set the tone for the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Alyssa Healy had the time of her life in the finals as she made 75 runs from 39 balls. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final Report: Australia Thrash India By 85 Runs, Lift Record Fifth T20I Title.

Beth Mooney, Healy’s fellow opener also piled up 78 runs. The Indian bowlers looked listless and also were poor in the field as they put down a couple of catches of the openers who then went on to score big. Australia then posted 184 runs for the loss of four wickets. As opposed to the Australian openers, Indians opening pair failed to give a good start to the team. Shefali Verma (2) and Smiriti Mandhana (11) did not give a good start to India. The batting line up collapsed like a pack of cards. Deepti Sharma was the only highest scorer in the match as she made 33 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the stat highlights of the game below:

# Australia Lift the world cup for the fifth time.

# Alyssa Healy smashes fastest-ever 50.

# Megan Schutt (4-18) is the first player to take four wickets in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final innings

# Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have become just the third opening partnership to score 50 runs in an innings of an

ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

# Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored more than three times as many runs in her first innings of the 2018 T20WorldCup as she has in the entirety of the 2020 tournament.

Beth Mooney was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament and the Australian opener Alyssa Healy went on to grab the Player of the Match award.