India vs Australia (Photo CRedits: ICC)

Melbourne, March 8: A rampant Australia swept to their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup title Sunday, crushing India by 85 runs in front of more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

Alyssa Healy smashed a quick-fire 75 and Beth Mooney an unbeaten 78 as the defending champions plundered an ominous 184 for four -- the highest score ever in a women's T20 final. India were dismissed for 99 in reply.