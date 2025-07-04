In a surprising turn of events, India's tour of Bangladesh could be called off. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is unlikely to host Team India for the three ODIs and three T20Is expected to be held from August 17 to 31, due to the present state of deteriorating diplomatic relations between the neighbouring nations. Shubman Gill’s Old Clip Goes Viral After Childhood Dream Comes True As Team India's Test Captain Slams Record-Breaking 269 During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

As per the report, while no official confirmation regarding calling off the series has come yet, it has been learned that BCB halted the sale of its media rights. Technical bidding for the media rights was scheduled to be held on Monday, July 7, while the financial bidding was to happen on July 10, 2025. It has also been learned that the BCB are hopeful that a series against India could be scheduled for later when the diplomatic relations and public sentiments turn better.

BCB had planned to sell media rights for two years, from July 2025 to June 2027. However, now they are aiming to sell a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan, scheduled from July 17 to 25, separately, before moving ahead with the rest of the cycle. A BCB official has reportedly told Cricbuzz, "We will continue, we will take time to research the market. There is no point in rushing things. We can give different contracts". The BCB official also said, "The date for the India series hasn't been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it's difficult for them to come in August. This is part of FTP". The BCB official also said, "We asked to sell the rights for only the Pakistan series. Then take your time. Because we don't have time. There is no time for the Pakistan series".

