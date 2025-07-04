Mohammed Siraj was seen offering words of advice to fellow pacer Akash Deep on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston on July 2. India had a great time on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 after Shubman Gill's sensational double century followed by superb effort from the pace bowlers, to take three England wickets. In the later half of the day when England were batting, Mohammed Siraj was seen chatting with Akash Deep during his over. Akash Deep was seen saying something about experiencing difficulty in the landing area and Mohammed Siraj, the experienced pacer walked up to him and said, "Dimaag mein mat rakh! Theek hai? Hai abh? Kya kar sakte hai?" he said to Akash Deep. (Don't put this in your head, alright? It is there, now what can we do about it?). Mohammed Siraj's words were caught on a stump mic. Artist Andy Brown in Edgbaston Stadium Paints Picture of Shubman Gill Celebrating His Historic Double Century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj's Advice for Akash Deep Caught on Stump Mic

Indian pacer, #MohammedSiraj, gives solid advice to #AkashDeep on Day 2 at Edgbaston!#ENGvIND 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | FRI, 4th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/KXqekJ4cjB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

