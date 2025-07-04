An old video of the current India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill, shared by the Punjab Cricket Association has gone viral after the star batter scored a marvellous 269-run knock. In the old video, a young Shubman Gill was seen saying how he aims to play long knocks in Test cricket, by not hitting every ball, but only the ones that are loose for lifted shots in the air. In the video, the young Shubman Gill said, "Maqsad wohi hai ki India ka tag lagana hai" (Aim is to play for Team India). Bringing his childhood dream to reality, Shubman Gill is now not just a player but the Indian cricket team captain. He scored 269 runs in the first innings of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. ‘I Went Back to My Basics…’ Shubman Gill Expresses Thoughts After Scoring Mammoth 269 Runs During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

Shubman Gill’s Viral Video Clip:

Yes, Shubman Gill… you didn’t just lead — you ruled. From the heart of Punjab to the soul of Indian cricket, You’ve shown the world what royalty on the pitch looks like. Not just a captain — a force, a fire, a future written in gold. Crowns aren’t worn — they’re earned… and… pic.twitter.com/O9ojvVC74d — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) July 3, 2025

