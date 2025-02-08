After winning the first ODI comprehensively, the India national cricket team will lock horns against the England national cricket team in the second ODI on February 9. The second ODI of the three-match series between Men in Blue and Three Lions will be hosted at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The second ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Before the ODI series, Team India secured a 4-1 T20I series victory over England. The three-match ODI series is crucial for both countries to build their best playing XI for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Cuttack.

The Rohit Sharma-led India secured a clinical four-wicket win in the first ODI against Jos Buttler's England in Nagpur. Batting first, visitors were bundled out for 248 runs after Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana scalped three wickets each. With the bat, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scored half-centuries and took their side to a respectable total.

While chasing, vice-captain Shubman Gill played an impressive knock of 87 runs, whereas Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel slammed crucial half-centuries, which guided Men in Blue to a clinical win. The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 against the England national cricket team. Ahead of the second ODI, take a look at Cuttack weather.

Cuttack Weather Report

In a good piece of news for fans, the weather is expected to be pleasant in the second ODI of the three-match series between Team India and England. The weather is expected to be sunny in Cuttack at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, February 9, when the match is scheduled to start. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius when the second ODI begins. The temperature would dip to around 22 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2025 vs England: Who Sits Out if Virat Kohli Returns? Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Cuttack.

Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is usually good for the spinners and offers some variable bounce, which helps the pacers well, especially when the ball gets old after the first spells. However, in recent times, batters have found it easy to score runs on the Cuttack track in white-ball cricket. A score of 300-330 is a good score to defend on this ground.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).