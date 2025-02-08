IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: After a clinical win in the first ODI, the India national cricket team will host the England national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series on February 9. The second ODI between India and England will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The second ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 in Cuttack. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2025 vs England: Who Sits Out if Virat Kohli Returns? Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Cuttack.

Team India secured a clinical four-wicket victory in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. Batting first, visitors were bundled out for 248 runs. England skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) played fighting knocks. With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana bagged three wickets apiece.

While chasing, vice-captain Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 87 runs. Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) scored valuable runs as the Rohit Sharma-led side secured an easy win and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India Beat England by Four Wickets in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025; Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Deliver Clinical Performance as Men in Blue Take 1–0 Series Lead.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and KL Rahul (IND).

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Joe Root (ENG).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hardik Pandya (c), Joe Root (vc).

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).