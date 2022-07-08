India defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20I game of the three-match series at Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Hardik Pandya was sensational, first with the bat and then the ball as he propelled the Men in Blue to a 1-0 lead in the series. It was a dominant display by Rohit Sharma's men. Hardik Pandya Scores Maiden T20I Fifty Against England.

After electing to bat first, India were given a great start by the openers and the job was carried on thorough out. Hardik Pandya’s fifty and quick-fire knocks from Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma helped the hosts post a mammoth score on the board. In reply, England were pegged back early by the Indian bowlers and were never able to recover.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights

# Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut for India

# Jos Buttler captained England for a sixth time in T20Is

# Rohit Sharma surpassed 1000 runs as T20I captain of India

# Rohit Sharma became the first-ever captain in T20I history to win 13 consecutive matches

# Moeen Ali played his 50th T20I match

# Chris Jordan (82) becomes the bowler with most wickets in T20Is for England

# Hardik Pandya scored his maiden T20I fifty

# Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to score a fifty and take four wickets in a single T20I game

# Reece Toply became Arshdeep Singh's first international wicket

Both teams will now focus their attention on the upcoming matches in the series. The sides meet in the second game on Saturday at Edgbaston as India look to seal the series, meanwhile, England aim of making a comeback and return on level terms.

