Hardik Pandya continues his purple patch as the Indian all-rounder scored his maiden T20I half-century against England to propel India to a score of 198/8 in the first T20I. The English bowlers did well to limit the damage in the final overs.

🇮🇳🏏 OUTSTANDING BATTING! Every batter played their part well tonight to set a huge target on board. 👊 Let's defend this and start with a bang! 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/7jms2dDcuq — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 7, 2022

