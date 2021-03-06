India defeated England in the 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by an innings and 25 runs to seal a 3-1 series victory. With this win, Virat Kohli’s team have booked a place in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. It was a fairly one-sided affair as the hosts were dominant in all aspects of the game, securing yet another series win at home. India Qualify for ICC World Test Championship Final, Beat England in Fourth Test to Win Series 3–1.

Electing to bat first, England were once again put on the back as their openers failed to make a steady start. But fighting knocks from Ben Stokes and Dan Lawrence saw the visitors out on a below-par score of 205 runs. India also started poorly while chasing England’s score, but a 100+ run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar gave them an upper hand. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

Rishabh Pant took the game to England, scoring his third century in Tests and Washington Sundar followed suit, just falling short of his maiden ton in the longest format, giving India a 160-run lead. England batting line-up once again failed to make an impact as they were bundled out for just 135 runs, losing once again by a huge margin. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from the match.

# India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to seal a 3-1 series win

# This was India’s sixth series win after losing the first game

# This was India’s 13th consecutive Test series win at home

# Ravi Ashwin took his 30th five-wicket haul

# Axar Patel took his 4th five-wicket haul

# Axar Patel joins Dilip Doshi as a bowler with most (27) wickets in a debut Test series.

# Dan Lawrence Scored his 2nd Test half-century

Both teams will now turn their attention towards the shorter formats as they are set to face each other in a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series. The first Twenty-20 game will be played on March 12, 2021, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

