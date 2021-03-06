India have qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after beating England comprehensively by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, Virat Kohli’s men also clinch the series 3-1. It was complete dominance from the home team as the Three Lions never really looked in the contest throughout the game. After gaining a substantial 160-run lead in the first innings, the hosts bundle the visitors out for mere 135 runs in their second innings. Spin twins Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel were the wreaker-in-chiefs yet again, taking a five-wicket haul. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

For the unversed, India had suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test and faced criticism worldwide. Moreover, another loss in the series would have knocked the home team out of the WTC final race. However, they bounced back brilliantly and outplayed the Three Lions in the next three games. While Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar contributed with the bat throughout the series, Ashwin and Patel were India’s stand-out performers with the red cherry. Netizens were highly impressed by India’s stellar show as social media got flooded with praises. Have a look! IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Harbhajan Singh Impressed!!

3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021

Stellar Comeback!!

0-1 down in the series to winning it 3-1 💪🎉 Character-Belief-Faith. Complete team effort. India India india 🧿❤️🔥 #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 6, 2021

Lord's Calling!!

Another Feat For Captain Kohli!!

•1st ICC Event as Captain -2017 CT - Reached Final •1st ICC CWC as Captain -2019 WC - Table Topper + Reached Semi Final •1st ICC WTC -2021 WTC- Table Topper + Reached Final Captain King Kohli🇮🇳#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/G5Gx4fcyh7 — Gaurav (@GauravK8609) March 6, 2021

Hilarious!!

#INDvsENG Axar and Ashwin Distributing Wickets With Others Bowlers pic.twitter.com/27rUXMaM7Z — AkelaPUN🚀 (@Pun_nay) March 6, 2021

Congratulatory Messages!!

Hearty congratulations to #TeamIndia upon winning the #INDvsENG Test Series with an impressive 3-1 tally. Special greetings to players who’ve put up a magnificent show both with the bat & the ball. Wishing you the best for the upcoming Final of ICC World Test Championship!@BCCI pic.twitter.com/vp3d5cbM5w — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 6, 2021

Stellar Performance!!

Now One Step Closer To Triumph The Inaugural World Test Championship Title !! Congrats Team India 🇮🇳#INDvsENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oi853CF8Os — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) March 6, 2021

The WTC final between India and New Zealand takes place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London, England. Although any official announcement is yet to come, the deciding encounter will reportedly get underway on June 18. Virat Kohli’s men must be on cloud nine with their stellar show. However, playing conditions in England are quite similar to that of New Zealand and the Kiwi would also leave no stones unturned to win the summit clash.

