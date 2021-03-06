India have qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after beating England comprehensively by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, Virat Kohli’s men also clinch the series 3-1. It was complete dominance from the home team as the Three Lions never really looked in the contest throughout the game. After gaining a substantial 160-run lead in the first innings, the hosts bundle the visitors out for mere 135 runs in their second innings. Spin twins Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel were the wreaker-in-chiefs yet again, taking a five-wicket haul. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

For the unversed, India had suffered a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test and faced criticism worldwide. Moreover, another loss in the series would have knocked the home team out of the WTC final race. However, they bounced back brilliantly and outplayed the Three Lions in the next three games. While Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar contributed with the bat throughout the series, Ashwin and Patel were India’s stand-out performers with the red cherry. Netizens were highly impressed by India’s stellar show as social media got flooded with praises. Have a look! IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Day 3 Highlights.

Harbhajan Singh Impressed!!

Stellar Comeback!!

Lord's Calling!!

Another Feat For Captain Kohli!!

Hilarious!!

Congratulatory Messages!!

Stellar Performance!!

The WTC final between India and New Zealand takes place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London, England. Although any official announcement is yet to come, the deciding encounter will reportedly get underway on June 18. Virat Kohli’s men must be on cloud nine with their stellar show. However, playing conditions in England are quite similar to that of New Zealand and the Kiwi would also leave no stones unturned to win the summit clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).