After beating England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test and winning the series 3-1, India became the second team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Virat Kohli’s men will lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in England. The Kane Williamson-led side became the first team to make a place in the WTC finals after the Test series between Australia, and South Africa was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, India defeated England in the four-match Test series to join the Kiwis in the high-voltage encounter. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the venue, dates, and other relevant IND vs NZ clash details in the WTC finals. ICC World Test Championship 2019–21 Points Table Final Update.

India and New Zealand have indeed been two of the strongest teams in this WTC cycle, and they deservedly qualified for the summit clash. While Virat Kohli’s men defeated South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia and England in the championship, the Kiwis registered victories over Pakistan, West Indies and even India last year. However, one can say that luck favoured the Blackcaps as many of their overseas series were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised points system also helped them as they finished in second place despite having lesser points than England. As both sides gear up for the ultimate encounter, here’s all you need to know about the WTC final.

Where is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand?

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand takes place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London, England.

When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand?

The decider was originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14. However, the dates got postponed due to coronavirus. As per reports, the India vs New Zealand Final match in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 reportedly gets underway on June 18.

As mentioned above, New Zealand defeated India 2-0 in their last Test series and would be high on confidence. Moreover, playing conditions in England are quite similar to that of New Zealand. Hence, the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner would be raring to make a mark. On the other hand, Team India must also be on cloud nine with their recent performances. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Ravi Ashwin are proven stars of the longest format, and they would aim nothing less than a win at the mecca of cricket.

