After a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions India would now head on to their second game of Asia Cup 2022 when they take on newbies Hong Kong. Rohit Sharma and co were given a real scare after they had a shaky start to the 148-run chase against Pakistan. But a match-winning partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Men in Blue got over the line with two balls to spare. Having started off with a win against a tough side, India would fancy their chances against Hong Kong, who are the underdogs in the match. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and Now TV: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST

Hong Kong on the other hand, had a great campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers where they won all three matches, beating the likes of Kuwait, Singapore and UAE. While competing in the main tournament is a different ball game altogether, they would have kept a close eye on India vs Pakistan match to chalk out the weaknesses of the Men in Blue. Although India are outright favourites for another win, Hong Kong cannot be counted out of the equation.

India Squad: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.