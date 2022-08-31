India have the last laugh, and expectedly in the end as they beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to secure a place in the Super 4 round. Having set a steep total, the Indian bowlers managed to restrict a spirited Hong Kong side to 152/5. The pacers-Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh had bad days on the field but the spinners were equally up to the task, bowling in tight lines to not give anything away. Babar Hayat was Hong Kong's key player in this chase and after his dismissal, India slowly started gaining control on this game. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to 68 runs off only 26 balls and Virat Kohli too hit a fifty as India scored 192/2 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first.
Avesh Khan is brought into the attack and he continues to leak runs. The right-arm pacer has had a bad day and even though India are well set to register a big win, Khan would have to make a comeback in the Super 4 round. He is a much better bowler than this performance (1/53 ). Hong Kong need 53 off six balls.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack and gets a wicket. Kinchit Shah goes for a big shot and Ravi Bishnoi takes a good high catch. KD Shah c (sub)Ravi Bishnoi b Bhuvneshwar 30(28)
This is something new here! Virat Kohli has been called to bowl and the former captain does not mind rolling his arm over. He bowls wicket to wicket and concedes just six runs in the over.
India are continuing to tighten the screws around Hong Kong, who have found it very tough to hit Yuzvendra Chahal. They have shown some freedom of playing shots against the pacers but Indian spinners have kept them quiet. With fours remaining, they need a massive 84 runs to win this game, which looks very improbable.
OUT! After being hit for quite a few boundaries, Avesh Khan finally has a wicket to his name as he castled Aizaz Khan, who was trying to play a big shot but completely missed the ball. Aizaz Khan b Avesh Khan 14(13)
Hong Kong batters will look to free their arms now that Ravindra Jadeja's spell has ended. India are up ahead in this game and should win this from here on while Hong Kong would require an exceptional effort to win this. At the moment, they are targetting Avesh Khan, who is not at his best today.
After a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan, defending champions India would now head on to their second game of Asia Cup 2022 when they take on newbies Hong Kong. Rohit Sharma and co were given a real scare after they had a shaky start to the 148-run chase against Pakistan. But a match-winning partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Men in Blue got over the line with two balls to spare. Having started off with a win against a tough side, India would fancy their chances against Hong Kong, who are the underdogs in the match. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and Now TV: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST
Hong Kong on the other hand, had a great campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers where they won all three matches, beating the likes of Kuwait, Singapore and UAE. While competing in the main tournament is a different ball game altogether, they would have kept a close eye on India vs Pakistan match to chalk out the weaknesses of the Men in Blue. Although India are outright favourites for another win, Hong Kong cannot be counted out of the equation.
India Squad: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.