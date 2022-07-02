After defeating Derbyshire in the first T20 warm-up match, team India would now head on to Northamptonshire for the second practice game of the tour. The match would be played at the County Ground in Northampton and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Dinesh Karthik captained India in the first game, which they ended up winning comfortably in the end. Bowling first, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik starred with two wickets apiece. Venkatesh Iyer and Axar Patel got one each as the hosts were restricted to 150/8. India vs Derbyshire T20 Practice Match Video Highlights: Watch Replay of India's Warm-up Game

On the batting front, Deepak Hooda continued his fine form and pushed a strong case for inclusion into India's main T20I side with a 37-ball 59. Sanju Samson also chipped in with 38 while opening the innings while Suryakumar added 36 as India got to the total in 16.4 overs.

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Key Players

For India, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh would be key players while Northamptonshire will rely on the likes of Alex Russell and skipper Joshua Cobb to come good.

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Arshdeep Singh and Chris Lynn would be very interesting to watch. The other clash that can define the outcome of this match is between Deepak Hooda and Ben Handerson.

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match would be played at the County Ground in Northampton on July 3 (Sunday). The 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Although Sony Sports are broadcasters for India's full tour of England, this game is unlikely to be telecasted on any of their channels. Instead, fans can watch this game on Northamptonshire's YouTube channel.

India vs Northamptonshire 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely XI: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (c and wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NOR Likely XI: Ben Curran, Alex Russell, Josh Cobb (c), James Neesham, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson.

