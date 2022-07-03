Team India’s preparations for the upcoming T20I series against hosts England are underway and ahead of the international action the visitors will play couple of T20 matches. Under Dinesh Karthik, team India’s limited-overs squad faced Derbyshire in the first T20 warm-up match and now it is time for the second practice match. Indians will be up against Josh Cobb’s Northamptonshire or Northants. Meanwhile, if you are looking for info on live streaming online of India’s second T20 practice match then continue reading to find out all the details. India vs Derbyshire T20 Practice Match Video Highlights: Watch Replay of India's Warm-up Game.

In the first practice match, India emerged victorious by seven wickets after Deepak Hooda scored a valuable half-century. In the bowling department, youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik chipped in with two wickets each while Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer picked a wicket apiece.

India vs Northamptonshire Date and Match Timing in IST

Team India’s second T20 practice match will be played on July 03. The warm-up fixture will have a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs NOR practice T20 match will be played at The County Ground, Wantage Road, Northampton. IND vs NOR 2nd T20 Warm-Up Match 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Northamptonshire Cricket Match in Northampton.

India vs Northamptonshire Practice Match Live TV Telecast

India vs Northamptonshire warm-up match won’t be available live on TV even though Sony Pictures Sports Networks holds the broadcast rights of India’s tour of England in 2022.

India vs Northamptonshire Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online on YouTube

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the live-action and that too for free. Northamptonshire Cricket Club’s YouTube channel- Steelbacks TV will provide the free live streaming of the India vs Northamptonshire T20 practice match.

