Indian women's cricket team are flying high at the moment as they have already pocketed the one-day international series 2-0 against Sri Lankan women. After a 2-1 victory in T20 international series, the Women in Blue, led by new captain Harmanpreet Kaur have run riot at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium so far, with winning two one-sided 50-over matches. After the retirement of former skipper Mithali Raj, Kaur led the visitors to get over the line on two occasions in her first two matches at helm. The third and final game of the ongoing series is scheduled to be played in Pallekele on July 07 (Thursday) at 10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2022 in Pallekele.

However, the hosts would definitely try to take a last bite in the final match, with nothing to lose and everything to gain. In the second game, their bowlers could not do much in front of a solid performance from two Indian openers - Shafali Verma (71 not out) and Smriti Mandhana (94 not out), who helped the visitors to savour the 10-wicket victory. The hosts' skipper Chamari Athapaththu and wicketkeeper batswoman Anushka Sanjeewani would try to cash in their good batting form into the 3rd ODI to help their team.

IND W vs SL W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other for 31 times so far in the women's one-day internationals. Out of those 31 times, the India team have emerged victorious 28 times, falling to defeats in two occasions. One game ended in a no result.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

India's new skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are the two pillars in Indian batting line-up, with bowlers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar bringing quality in bowling attack. For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu and Oshadi Ranasinghe would play a crucial role in the hosts' rise in the third game.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

There will be more than one battle in the upcoming 3rd match as the visitors would give their everything to clinch a consolation win, having lost the series already. A key battle will be between Smriti Mandhana and Oshadi Ranashinghe who both are going through a fantastic form. The other battle, which would be an interesting one, would be between Renuka Singh and Chamari Athapaththu.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The 3rd match between Sri Lanka W and Indian W is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Stadium on July 07, Thursday at 10:00 am IST(Indian Standard Time). The timing of the toss is 9:30 am IST.

IND W vs SL W 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

The bad news for cricket lovers is there is no official live telecast of the 3rd ODI between SL W and IND W. However, the India tour of Sri Lanka can be watched on FanCode app in India as the application will provide the online live streaming of the 3rd ODI

IND W vs SL W 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND W Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SL W Likely Playing 11: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi de Silva, Achini Kulasuriya.

